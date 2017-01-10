  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers state of the state address

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie arrives at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J., for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By MICHAEL CATALINI
TRENTON, New Jersey --
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has told lawmakers that his mission in his final year in office is to saving lives by tackling the state's opioid drug epidemic.

Christie delivered his state of the state address Tuesday.

He promised a limit to the supply of opioid drugs doctors could prescribe and requested lawmakers pass a measure to require insurers to pay for at least six months of drug treatment.

He also will change rules to allow 18- and 19-year-olds to be considered children to cut down on waiting lists for treatment beds.

State data shows nearly 1,600 people in New Jersey died from drug overdoses in 2015, an increase of about 20 percent over 2014.

The speech comes at a time when it appears increasingly clear that Christie won't be leaving New Jersey for a role in the Republican administration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump. The governor, who ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign, has said he always planned to serve out his full term, which ends in 2018.

The speech also comes as the race to succeed the governor is getting underway, and as Christie's job approval ratings have hit record lows.

Since he returned to New Jersey from the campaign trail, Christie has focused on several issues, including school funding, economic development, particularly in Trenton, and drug addiction and treatment.

During the past year, the governor also has signed legislation to establish a $2 billion-per-year transportation trust fund, financed by a higher gas tax, which was offset by estate and sales tax cuts. Also, the governor's administration has taken financial control of Atlantic City, a result of legislation enabling Christie to help the struggling seaside resort town.
