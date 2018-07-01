POLITICS

New Jersey officials announce budget deal to avoid government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the details on the budget deal.

Eyewitness News
TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Gov. Murphy and state lawmakers announced a budget deal in order to avoid a government shutdown.


Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced the deal Saturday evening, just hours ahead of a midnight deadline.

Murphy says the deal will raise income taxes on people making $5 million and above to 10.75 percent from 8.97 percent. It will also raise business taxes by an average of 2 percentage points over four years. The current rate is 9 percent.

Murphy says the deal is "just the beginning" of moving toward a "stronger and fairer" state.

The announcement means the state's parks, beaches and Motor Vehicle Commission will remain open as the July 4 holiday approaches. Last year, Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-controlled Legislature failed to agree on a budget and state government was shuttered for three days. It ended after photos of Christie sitting on a public beach that was closed because of the shutdown created a national stir.

"Today the era of budget gimmicks is ending and the era of a stronger and fairer New Jersey for every family is just beginning," Murphy said.

There will be no broad sales tax increase as part of the deal, though that tax will be levied on e-cigarettes and lodgings like Airbnb. But the agreement doesn't include a tax hike on rental properties at the shore or real estate transactions, proposals that were considered earlier this week.

The clash over raising taxes got heated at times, with Murphy and Sweeney comparing one another to Republican Chris Christie, who left office this year.

But the Democrats seemed to put that behind them. Sweeney called it "one hell of a journey."

"We're well beyond that," he added.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentgovernment shutdownnj government shutdownTrentonMercer County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News