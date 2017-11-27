POLITICS

NYC mayor signs legislation to repeal anti-dancing law

FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks about Hurricane Arthur's impact on the metropolitan area on Thursday, July 3, 2014, at City Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK --
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has signed legislation repealing a 91-year-old law that banned dancing at most nightspots.

In Monday's signing, the Democratic mayor said the law "just didn't make sense." He said "nightlife is part of the New York melting pot that brings people together."

The City Council voted to repeal the law in October. It prohibited dancing in bars and restaurants that didn't have a cabaret license.

Critics say the law originated as a racist attempt to police Harlem's 1920s jazz clubs and was enforced unfairly.

Nightlife advocates hailed the repeal, which goes into effect 30 days from Monday.
