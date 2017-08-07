  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
New York State Sen. John Flanagan says he completed alcohol treatment

State Senator John Flanagan says he sought treatment for alcoholism.

NEW YORK --
Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has revealed that he recently completed an alcohol treatment program.

Newsday reports the Republican state Senator from Long Island issued a statement Sunday after an inquiry by the newspaper.

In the statement, Flanagan said "alcohol was becoming a crutch to deal with pressure" he was under related to his responsibilities as majority leader. He said he entered the program last month shortly after the close of the 2017 legislative session.

The politician said he hoped his actions serve as a reminder to all who use alcohol to confront stress and urged those with addiction to seek help.

Flanagan was first elected to the New York State Senate in the fall of 2002.
