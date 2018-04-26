POLITICS

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio unveils $89 billion budget for 2019

Political reporter Dave Evans has more on the the mayor's 2019 budget.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled an $89 billion budget for fiscal year 2019 on Thursday.

Among other things, it includes $2 million for the creation of an online parking permit system.

The budget calls for $30.5 million to expand literacy programs. And it includes $103 million for 3,000 permanent security barriers around the city.

The mayor announced that the budget will surpass a half billion dollar estimate in expected savings for the city.

"I am proud to say and thanks to OMB we have done much more than that," said de Blasio. "We have added an additional quarter million more so the savings program that has been achieved is $754 million, combining savings in fiscal '18 with fiscal '19."

The budget also calls for $20 million over the next two fiscal years to reduce and eliminate the work-order backlog at NYCHA.

The mayor's office released a list of the investments in the budget it said would improve the lives of New Yorkers:
-- Increasing the Fair Student Funding floor from 87 percent to 90 percent ($125 million);

-- Deepening investments in cybersecurity to ensure the city's systems are defended ($41 million);
-- Further protecting New Yorkers with over 3,000 permanent security barriers ($103 million in capital);
-- Expanding Equity and Excellence Universal Literacy programs so that all kids read on grade level by 3rd grade ($30.5 million);
-- Eliminating work-order backlog at NYCHA and cutting down wait times ($20 million over FY19 and FY20);
-- Holding ourselves accountable and assessing the most important components of Thrive ($1.2 million);

-- Creating a new, online parking permit system to enable better enforcement and curb placard abuse ($2 million);
-- Providing a Mobile Trauma Response Unit in every borough to help disrupt violence in real time ($1.8vmillion);
-- Supporting students in shelters by hiring more social workers ($12 million);
-- Investing in workforce development by continuing the Career Pathways initiatives to connect New Yorkers with career opportunities ($7.1 million).

