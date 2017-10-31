POLITICS

NYC Council to repeal dancing ban

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City council is planning to repeal a law from the 1920s that banned dancing in bars.

As it stands now, the law on the books requires any business to have a license if they want to allow dancing.

That license is costly and not easy to get meaning that only a fraction of businesses have the license.

Some say the law was created to prevent interracial dating. Others say it was created to target black-owned businesses and others say it was created to control speak easies.

After several attempts to get rid of the law, Brooklyn councilman says time to get rid of the law that targeted specific groups and kept businesses and performers in fear.

After council approves the repeal, Mayor de Blasio is expected to sign it next month.
