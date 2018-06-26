POLITICS

NYC demonstrators protest Supreme Court upholding of travel ban

Jim Dolan reports on reaction to the Supreme Court ruling.

NEW YORK --
The Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's travel ban is being met with outrage and heartbreak by demonstrators and protestors.

Immigrant-rights activists crowded into the park across the street from the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan on Tuesday to voice their dismay at the decision.

Protestors chanted, cheered, and held signs saying "No ban, no wall."

The crowd included those who are separated from family as a result of the ban, which covers people from five countries with predominantly Muslim populations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen as well as North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

Khulood Nasher has been trying to bring her sons from Yemen for the past four years.

She says "today, we were broken."

