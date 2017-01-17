POLITICS

Obama reduces sentence of WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning, pardons 64 | Details in app

WASHINGTON --
President Barack Obama is commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents.

The White House says Manning is one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening.

Manning is more than six years into a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government and military documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. Her sentence is now set to expire May 17.

She was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest and attempted suicide twice last year.

Obama is also pardoning 64 people, including retired Gen. James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.

Most of the other people receiving commutations were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamapardon
Load Comments
POLITICS
Pence: Trump promises big investment in infrastructure
Guadagno takes shots at Gov. Christie while launching campaign
Historical significance of the Presidential Inauguration Bibles
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
2 American Airlines planes clip each other at LaGuardia
Truck leaking chemical located in New Jersey
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Suspect charged in 13-year-old basketball star's murder
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Woman's remains found at trash outpost in Bronx
Show More
Islanders fire coach Jack Capuano in his seventh season
Orlando gunman Omar Mateen's wife faces charges tied to attack
PD: Driver flees after chase, crash into Corvette, art gallery
CBO: 18M would lose insurance under GOP Obamacare repeal
Guadagno takes shots at Gov. Christie while launching campaign
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos