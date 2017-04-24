POLITICS

Former president Barack Obama to deliver first post-presidency speech in Chicago

Former president Barack Obama waves as he departs the U.S. Capitol building, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, after Donald Trump was inaugurated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the place where he started his political career.

Obama will speak Monday at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

College students from around the Chicago area are expected to attend. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders."

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamapresident barack obama
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump pushes border wall funding as budget deadline looms
Up Close: Former NY Governor David Paterson assesses Trump presidency
ABC News poll: 96 percent of Trump voters say they'd do it again
As Trump's 100-day mark looms, quagmire awaits Congress
More Politics
Top Stories
Investigation underway into fire that killed 5 in Queens Village
Witnesses describe man's daring escape from deadly Queens fire
Police investigating death of 3-month-old boy in the Bronx
Jury deliberations set to begin in LI foster father sexual abuse trial
NJ community bidding farewell to 600-year-old oak tree
Woman charged in hit and run crash that killed man in Central Islip
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Show More
Trump pushes border wall funding as budget deadline looms
Off-duty NYPD detective arrested after accident in Queens
Woman claims Fitbit device exploded on her wrist
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge to open to drivers this week
NJ police officer charged in sexual assault case involving 2 teens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos