WASHINGTON --Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is rallying international opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which he called an "unacceptable crime."
At a meeting with Jordan's king, Abbas said Thursday that he rejects Trump's decision and believes America has hurt its credibility in the region.
Abbas said the Palestinians have been rallying Arab support as they formulate a response and that he has been communicating with other world leaders.
"Fortunately, there was a positive response from all the countries in the world, from Europe and from Africa and countries close to America that don't support the U.S.," he said. "These all are messages to Trump that what he did is an unacceptable crime."
Palestinian officials say dozens of protesters have been lightly wounded in a number of demonstrations in the West Bank.
Clashes broke out Thursday between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters following Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said dozens of people have been wounded, mostly from tear gas inhalation, and that six people were wounded by rubber bullets and one person from live fire. The Israeli military denies that live fire was used.
The Palestinian Health Ministry says the injuries are all minor.
Trump's dramatic break on Wednesday with decades of U.S. policy on Jerusalem counters long-standing international assurances to the Palestinians that the fate of the city will be determined in negotiations. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, as a future capital.
The leader of the Hamas militant group, which runs Gaza, called for a new armed uprising in a widespread show of anger.
In the West Bank, crowds of protesters set tires on fire and hurled stones at anti-riot troops. In the biblical town of Bethlehem, troops fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse a crowd, in clashes that could cloud the upcoming Christmas celebrations in the town of Jesus' birth. In Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, protesters set tires on fire, sending a thick plume of black smoke over the city.