Some parents of a Connecticut high school were upset when Ivanka Trump made an unannounced visit.Local media report that some parents pulled their children from class on Monday, saying they were upset they were not told in advance that President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser was paying a visit to Norwalk Early College Academy at Norwalk High School.Karey Fitzgerald, of Norwalk, told News 12 Connecticut , that she thinks parents should have had the choice of whether to send their child to school when Trump was there.Trump and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty spoke with a handful of students at the academy. It runs on a program developed by IBM to allow students to simultaneously earn a high school diploma, associate's degree and develop technical skills.