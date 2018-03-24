MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Paul McCartney refers to John Lennon's murder at March for Our Lives rally

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul McCartney told a reporter one of his friends was killed by gun violence during a March for Our Lives rally in Central Park. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK (WABC) --
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets for the March for Our Lives for gun control - and Paul McCarthey was one of them.

The former Beatle had a very personal reason for joining the march.

"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," McCarthey told a reporter as they stood near Central Park.

People all over the world participated in March for Our Lives events in numbers comparable to the women's march after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Livesgun violencepaul mccartneyCentral Park
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
March for Our Lives: Hundreds of thousands march for gun control
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
March for Our Lives: Hundreds of thousands march for gun control
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
More Politics
Top Stories
March for Our Lives: Hundreds of thousands march for gun control
What to know about March for Our Lives
Funeral, wake for fallen FDNY firefighter announced
Man attacks two women within 5 minutes Brooklyn street
Massive East Harlem apartment fire injures several
American family who died in Mexico 'went to sleep and never woke up,' cousin says
Apple introduces emojis representing disabilities
LIRR train strikes car after GPS directed driver onto tracks
Show More
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
Company offering 12-foot wide family-sized mattress
United gives $10K to passenger bumped off flight
21-year-old charged with running revenge porn website
Toys 'R' Us begins massive going-out-of-business sale
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video