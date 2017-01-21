PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Women's March on Washington participants say why they march
Women's March on Washington participants answer the question: ''Why do you march?'' (CCG)

As people from around the country descended on Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the Women's March, many of them were posting about the experience with the hashtag #WhyIMarch.

We found people of the streets of D.C., and we asked them: Why do you march? The responses were as diverse as the participants themselves.


Sabina Siddiqui from Wisconsin, who was marching with a group from Virginia, said it was about having a peaceful discussion.

"We just all decided it was really important that in this environment of hateful rhetoric that we approach and show that we can all have a discussion with respect and dignity for each other," she said.

Stephany Perez-Cohen, who lives in D.C., brought her son to set an example, she said. She wanted him to see that you should speak up when you disagree with someone's politics.

"It's my right and my duty to stand up for what I believe is right, and Trump isn't right," she said. "I want to show my son that he should stand up for what he believes in."

Brenda Kang from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also said she was protesting because she was worried after the election.


"We weren't happy with the results," she said. "By coming here we feel empowered to be part of the democratic process, to have a voice and to exercise our first amendment rights."

Mort and Judith Gerberg, from New York City, said they have been participating in marches since the 1960s.

"I'm marching today, specifically, because I have divine grandchildren and I don't want them to live on Mars," Judith said. "I want the planet to stay inhabitable and America to stay a true democracy, and women to have true rights."

Wayne Kye from New York said it was a positive experience and he was glad to be there with his family.

"We hope that this is a new time, a new era for America, a time for a unified voice," he said. "God bless America."
