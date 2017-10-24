The Democratic front-runner in New Jersey's governor's race is getting a double dose of help from the Clintons.Hillary Clinton joined Phil Murphy at a campaign fundraiser Sunday night, and former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to join him at a rally on Tuesday in Paramus.Bill Clinton will appear at the get-out-the-vote rally at a local electrician's union headquarters.Murphy is the former U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration. Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Murphy in New Jersey last week. Former vice presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore have also campaigned.Murphy is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie.