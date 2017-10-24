POLITICS

Phil Murphy getting help from Clintons in New Jersey governor's campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill and Hillary Clinton are campaigning for Phil Murphy.

TRENTON, New Jersey --
The Democratic front-runner in New Jersey's governor's race is getting a double dose of help from the Clintons.

Hillary Clinton joined Phil Murphy at a campaign fundraiser Sunday night, and former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to join him at a rally on Tuesday in Paramus.

Bill Clinton will appear at the get-out-the-vote rally at a local electrician's union headquarters.

Murphy is the former U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration. Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Murphy in New Jersey last week. Former vice presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore have also campaigned.

Murphy is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbill clintonhillary clintonpoliticsphil murphyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
McCain issues veiled criticism of Trump's Vietnam medical deferment
Soldier's widow says she was angered by Trump call
Trump plans to allow release of JFK assassination records
More Politics
Top Stories
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Picture sparks new debate over NYC subway homeless problem
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
Body of missing NJ college student found near campus
Show More
JetBlue flight lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strike
Noose found hanging in Metropolitan Opera House
Children recant story on suspected family stalker in Brooklyn
Soldier's widow says she was angered by Trump call
Well-dressed robbers sought after workers shot, pistol whipped
More News
Top Video
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video