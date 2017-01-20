  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
POLITICS

Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Mike Waterhouse&#47;ABC Owned Stations)</span></div>
Americans gathered in Washington, D.C. to watch Donald Trump be inaugurated.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumptrump inaugurationu.s. & worldpresidential inauguration
Load Comments
POLITICS
Families at the inauguration
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs first bill, actions
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
WATCH: President Trump's inaugural speech
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
Show More
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
Sacred Heart in Newburgh shut down due to safety violations
Man on Long Island accused of exposing himself, urinating on woman
Officer who fatally shot Ramarley Graham testifies
More News
Photos
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
More Photos