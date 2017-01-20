  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive to dance together at an Inaugural Ball, Monday, Jan. 21, 2013, at the Washington Convention Center. (Carolyn Kaster&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
Friday night's inaugural balls will be Melania Trump's first formal event as first lady. It's also her first major opportunity to show off her fashion sense.

Celebrating the new president with a ball is a tradition that dates all the way back to our first president, when one was held in George Washington's honor in New York City, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies. It was not until 1809, however, that the first official inaugural ball was held in Washington, D.C.

Typically there is more than one inaugural ball. Donald Trump will attend three. The all-time record for inaugural balls goes to Bill Clinton in 1997, with 14 balls.

But when it comes to fashion at these distinguished events, all eyes are on the first lady.

See the dresses the first ladies wore to recent inaugural balls and galas in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationmichelle obamahillary clintonnancy reaganfashion
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Inauguration Day: Trumps, Obamas arrive at Capitol
Protesters in DC making their mark at Trump inauguration
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Inauguration Day: Trumps, Obamas arrive at Capitol
Protesters in DC making their mark at Trump inauguration
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trumps, Obamas arrive at Capitol
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Inauguration Day event schedule
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
Show More
Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" to appear in New York City courtroom
Man on Long Island accused of exposing himself, urinating on woman
NYPD: Elderly man put in headlock, robbed in Bronx building
Protesters in DC making their mark at Trump inauguration
Suspect in theft of $1.6M bucket of gold flakes caught in Ecuador
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
More Photos