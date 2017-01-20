PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball

Friday night's inaugural balls will be Melania Trump's first formal event as first lady. It's also her first major opportunity to show off her fashion sense.
Celebrating the new president with a ball is a tradition that dates all the way back to our first president, when one was held in George Washington's honor in New York City, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies. It was not until 1809, however, that the first official inaugural ball was held in Washington, D.C.
Typically there is more than one inaugural ball. Donald Trump will attend three. The all-time record for inaugural balls goes to Bill Clinton in 1997, with 14 balls.
But when it comes to fashion at these distinguished events, all eyes are on the first lady.
See the dresses the first ladies wore to recent inaugural balls and galas in the gallery above.
