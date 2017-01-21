PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
At Friday night's inaugural balls, Melania Trump got her first opportunity as first lady to show off her fashion sense at a formal event.

She wore an ivory column gown reportedly designed by the former creative director of Carolina Herrera, Herve Pierre.

Celebrating the new president with a ball is a tradition that dates all the way back to our first president, when one was held in George Washington's honor in New York City, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies. It was not until 1809, however, that the first official inaugural ball was held in Washington, D.C.

Typically there is more than one inaugural ball. President Donald Trump and Melania attended three. The all-time record for inaugural balls goes to Bill Clinton in 1997, with 14 balls.

But when it comes to fashion at these distinguished events, all eyes are on the first lady.

See the dresses the first ladies wore to recent inaugural balls and galas in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationmichelle obamahillary clintonnancy reaganfashion
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
Trump has first full day as president
Describe your feelings about America under President Trump
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters march in Lower Manhattan
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
Trump has first full day as president
Describe your feelings about America under President Trump
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump has first full day as president
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs health care executive order
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters march in Lower Manhattan
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
Show More
WATCH: President Trump's inaugural speech
East Orange hires its first female police chief
Former president George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, improving
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
More News
Photos
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
More Photos