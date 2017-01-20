Today's Top Stories
POLITICS
Photos from the inauguration balls and galas
Friday, January 20, 2017 09:57PM
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended several inauguration balls and galas on January 20.
Related Topics:
politics
donald trump
presidential inauguration
President Donald Trump
u.s. & world
melania trump
POLITICS
Trump making changes to Oval Office; puts up bust of Winston Churchill
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs health care executive order
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs health care executive order
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
WATCH: President Trump's inaugural speech
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters march in Lower Manhattan
Former president George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, improving
Show More
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
Rescuers pull survivors from hotel in Italy demolished by avalanche
Sacred Heart in Newburgh shut down due to safety violations
More News
Photos
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
More Photos
