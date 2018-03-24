  • LIVE VIDEO Live: March For Our Lives
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">People hold banners during the "March For Our Lives" event in Paris, France, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)</span></div>
See photos from March for Our Lives events around the country, where demonstrators are demanding immediate legislative action to curb gun violence.

Organizers of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington hoped their protest would match in numbers and spirit last year's women's march, one of the biggest protests in the capital since the Vietnam era and one that far exceeded predictions of 300,000 demonstrators.

In addition to the main march in Washington, large rallies also took shape in such cities as Boston, Houston, Minneapolis and Parkland, Florida, the site of the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
