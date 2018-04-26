Podcasts: Up Close with Bill Ritter

ABC7NY PODCASTS

By
NEW YORK (WABC)
Listen to segments from Up Close with Bill Ritter which airs on Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7 WABC-TV in New York City.

Up Close with James Comey (on iTunes)
Up Close with James Comey (on Google Play)

Up Close with Sen. Chris Murphy on Comey (on iTunes)
Up Close with Sen. Chris Murphy on Comey (on Google Play)

Up Close with NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza (on iTunes)
Up Close with NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza (on Google Play)


