POLITICS

Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

("JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!" / ABC - Jackhole Industries)

LOS ANGELES --
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed she had sex with Trump once and then carried on a yearslong platonic relationship. She has, through a lawyer, denied the two had an affair.

Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, has said he paid the porn actress $130,000 out of his own pocket as part of the agreement. He's denied there was ever an affair.

The lawsuit also alleges that Cohen has tried to "intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspornographyPresident Donald Trumplawsuit
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
'Sex and the City' actress weighing run for NY governor
Jury in trial of ex-Cuomo aide Percoco says it is deadlocked
Trump economic aide Gary Cohn departs after trade disagreement
Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
New York area gears up as 2nd nor'easter bears down
Best, worst case scenarios for nor'easter
Getting around during the nor'easter
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
Exclusive: Cash, gift cards stolen from USPS mail across LI, NJ
Female teacher accused of having sex with 14-year-old
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Show More
Police: Man angry over power outage threatened to kidnap utility worker
Man wanted in UES high-end handbag theft pattern
Victim sues Bronx hospital for shooting rampage
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos