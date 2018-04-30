POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush to stay in hospital as he recovers from infection

EMBED </>More Videos

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

After already spending a week in the hospital for an infection following the burial of his wife Barbara, the former president is continuing his recovery.

Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will remain at Methodist Hospital as he continues to regain strength.
RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

On Sunday, April 22, President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that spread to his blood. The day before, Barbara Bush was laid to rest in College Station following a funeral service in Houston. President Bush was present throughout the memorial events.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhealthhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
Mayor holding public hearing on sex harassment
Retrial of ex-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver begins
Podcasts: Up Close with Bill Ritter
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman critically injured in Queens attack
10-year-old playing with brother found dead inside dryer
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Black bear spotted wandering in Paramus neighborhood
7 On Your Side prompts changes to homeless services program
Entire M line resumes service after amazing renovation
22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park
Rogue cat rescued after running loose in JFK for 8 days
Show More
LI father accused of DWI with toddler in ambulette
Bill Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Search underway woman missing 23 years
3 family members killed after fire rips through Queens home
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
More News