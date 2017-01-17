It was Donald Trump's first time as President-elect, literally on the international stage.Tuesday night, three days before the inauguration, before more than 200 foreign diplomats in Washington, Donald Trump couldn't help but remind them that he won."We set records in so many different ways, they don't love talking about that on the news," Trump said. "They don't like saying more counties than anybody you look at a map of the counties in this country that we won and it's literally entirely, it just looks like it is entirely red."Earlier, they were checking the sound on the Capitol steps where Trump will officially take the oath on Friday.He'll use two Bibles, including one his mother gave him, and one used by Abraham Lincoln and Barack Obama.But nothing is normal about this inaugural. With demonstrations gearing up against the pending repeal of the Affordable Care Act, as many as 400,000 Americans are expected in Washington to protest the inauguration.Then there are the planned no-shows. One in four congressional democrats is boycotting the event."I can't go to this inauguration because he continues to spew hatred, bigotry and prejudice," a democrat said.Trump is taking office with unprecedented unpopularity. Just 40% percent of Americans approve of how he's handled the transition. That's 30 points lower than his last three predecessors.Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the polls are rigged.Later, he told that crowd of foreign dignitaries the team he's chosen is top notch."I'm very proud of everybody, the cabinet members," Trump said. "We have put together a team, I think the likes of which has never been assembled. So, we'll have further reports in the years to come, but I think you'll see that. "