POLITICS

President Trump calls governor of Guam to offer reassurances of safety amid North Korea threats

(Facebook)

Eyewitness News
GUAM (WABC) --
President Donald Trump called the Governor of Guam Eddie Baza Calvo to offer reassurances that Guam would be safe amidst the tension with North Korea.

On Friday, the president had issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies.

"If he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat - which by the way he has been uttering for years and his family has been uttering for years - or he does anything with respect to Guam or anyplace else that's an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast," Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf resort.

Asked if the U.S. was going to war, he said cryptically, "I think you know the answer to that."

The President and Chief of Staff General John Kelly called Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo and assured him that they are behind Guam 1,000-percent.

You can watch the interaction below:


(Some information from the Associated Press)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnorth koreadonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Scaramucci, 'New Yorker' at odds over profanity-laced call
President Trump issues new warning to North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles toward Guam
More Politics
Top Stories
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital amid sea of blue
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman in Walgreens bathroom
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
NJ boy made fire chief before he loses eyesight
Exclusive: New violations at Bronx high-rise
1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway
Lawsuit claims teens illegally detained after entering US due to alleged gang affiliation
Hoverboard fire damages family's new home
Show More
Funeral services set for LI football player; Donations surge
LI man sentenced to 14-30 years in fatal DWI hit-and-run and arson
Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection, driver charged
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos