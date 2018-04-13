POLITICS

President Trump announces U.S. has launched 'precision strikes' in Syria

(Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump announced on Friday he ordered strikes on the Syrian regime in response for a chemical weapon attack last weekend.

"I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad," Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room.

Trump said the strikes were in coordination with France and the United Kingdom.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
