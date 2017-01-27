POLITICS

President Donald Trump's first week in office

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here's a look back at President Trump's busy first week in office. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ AP Photo)

Friday, Jan. 20: Soon after he was sworn in, President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

Saturday, Jan 21: Trump gave a speech at CIA headquarters, telling the agency that he supports them "a thousand percent."

Monday, Jan 23: Trump signed a trio of presidential memorandums. One memorandum called for the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. The second implemented a federal government hiring freeze, "except for military." The last memorandum reaffirmed an existing law which bans federal funding for foreign nongovernment organizations that promote or pay for abortions.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Trump signed orders to advance the construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Two executive orders aimed at preventing illegal immigration, including building a border wall, were signed.

Thursday, Jan 26: Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a scheduled meeting with Trump because of the border wall.

Friday, Jan. 27: Trump signed two executive orders at the Pentagon. The first was described as a "great rebuilding" of the military. The second was to implement "new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out the United States of America."

He also met with British Prime Minister Theresa May, his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpmexicoaffordable care actu.s. & world
Load Comments
POLITICS
Pres. Trump: Mattis' view on torture will override beliefs
PHOTOS: March for Life
Bergen County won't pursue charges against Christie in BridgeGate complaint
U.S.-Mexico rift over border wall deepens
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen who Holland Tunnel weapons cache suspects attempted to 'rescue' dies
Potential measles exposure in Jersey City; Get list of locations
2 Teens Arrested After Planning Middle School Mass Shooting
Missing mom search: Blood found in car; Son a person of interest
Adults overdose in car with 2 kids in backseat
Investigation into ACS 'foster care panic'
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Show More
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
Fire house burglarized while firefighters saving teen
California dispatchers prevent Facebook Live suicide on Long Island
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
Tacu Tacu at Sabor Peru in Rutherford
Future Star: Katherine Lee takes aim at the Millrose Games
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video