POLITICS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will take refugees

(Rolex dela Pena)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.



Trudeau tweeted Saturday "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada ."

Trudeau also tweeted a picture of him greeting a Syrian child at Toronto's airport.



Trudeau oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees soon after he was elected in late 2015.

The young prime minister has been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump. His government has been trying to balance his liberal view of the world while not offending the new Trump administration.

More than 75 percent of Canada's exports are to the U.S.
Related Topics:
politicsrefugeescanadaimmigration
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump orders strict new refugee screening, citing terrorists
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Bergen County won't pursue charges against Christie in BridgeGate complaint
President Trumps first week
More Politics
Top Stories
Hundreds protest after 11 detained at JFK amid immigration crackdown
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
Suspect arrested in subway push that left victim seriously injured
2 charged in Ponzi schemes involving popular shows, including 'Hamilton'
Crews make repairs after 7 train derailment in Flushing
Mom suing her transgender child over reassignment treatment
Arrest made in burglary of NJ firehouse while firefighters were battling blaze
Show More
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
NYC to pay $6.9 million to man shot by off-duty officer in Pelham
72-year-old woman beaten, robbed on Upper West Side
Police searching for gunman who opened fire inside Bronx nightclub
Trump, Putin to speak amid GOP concerns on Russian sanctions
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos