Proposal to split California into 3 states will be on November ballot

A proposal to divide California into three states is now eligible for the November statewide ballot.

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, California --
A proposal to divide California into three states will be on the November statewide ballot.

Backers of CAL 3 said last month they collected and delivered 600,000 signatures to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's Office, surpassing the 365,000 required by law to qualify for the ballot.

CAL 3 is led by venture capitalist Tim Draper.

The proposal calls for three states to be formed:

Northern California, roughly the Bay Area to the Oregon border; California, which would include six coastal counties, including Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, San Benito and Ventura; and Southern California, which would go from Fresno to San Diego, excluding those six coastal counties.

Click here to see a map of how California would be split under CAL 3.

