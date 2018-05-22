A protest was held Tuesday ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Long Island to discuss the administration's efforts to eradicate MS-13, with organizers saying more are planned for Wednesday.The groups demonstrated on the steps of the Nassau County Legislature, saying Trump's "xenophobia and racism" are not welcome on Long Island and that he is using gang violence to paint all immigrants with the same brush.New York Congressman Pete King's office said they're expecting the president to travel to Bethpage, one week after Trump raised eyebrows when he used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally in response to a comment about MS-13.The president has doubled down on his rhetoric, saying he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning, titled, "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."Trump traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.Protest organizers say they are committed to "resisting Trump's assaults on immigrant families and communities and call on elected officials across the region to stand with them in solidarity and reject Trump's visit."----------