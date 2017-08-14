POLITICS

Protesters gather ahead of President Trump's return to NYC

Jim Dolan has the latest on the protesters in NYC.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
President Donald Trump's visit to Trump Tower in Manhattan Monday is being greeted with some protests.

Demonstrators stood in pens that police erected across the street from Trump Tower in Manhattan and lined nearby blocks of Fifth Avenue by early Monday evening, hours before his expected arrival.

Some carried signs with such messages as "no hate" or "impeach" as chants of "black lives matter" and "love, not hate - that's what makes America great" rose above traffic noise. Nearby, an inflatable, rat-like caricature of Trump stood by The Plaza hotel.



The Rev. Jan Powell, a retired minister of the United Church of Christ, carried a sign that read "No justice, no peace" as she stood opposite Trump's signature tower.

She said she was bothered by the Republican president's response to the white supremacist rally that descended into violence Saturday in Virginia. But "what bothers me the most is when folks like Trump try to silence our First Amendment right to free speech, either with violence or 'fake news' or hate speech," Powell said.

Still, she said, "I pray for him every day. We are both human beings."

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, a Democrat, was among the protesters.

Meanwhile, police had stationed sand-filled sanitation trucks as barriers around Trump's signature skyscraper and layers of metal police barricades around the main entrance.

The president has been under fire, even taking heat from within his own party for failing to call out the white supremacists in Charlottesville.

The White House tried to clean up some of that fallout, but the president himself remained silent until Monday, when he condemned the KKK and neo-Nazis as "thugs." The other side showed up at Trump Tower on Sunday, and they were anything but silent.

Protesters started out at Columbus Circle, marching through Times Square and to Trump Tower. A few hours later, several different groups converged on President Trump's home. A couple hundred flanked Trump Tower on the north and the south. The events that took place in Charlottesville fueled their anger and disgust.

RELATED: List of street closures during President Trump's stay in NYC


(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
