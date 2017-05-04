A crowd of protesters are penned up across the street from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, where President Donald Trump is expected to attend an event on the USS intrepid.

Guests at tonight's event on the #intrepid where @POTUS is a speaker must walk past 100's of protestors yelling "shame" @ABC7NY #Nyc pic.twitter.com/FK3B7d8nnm — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) May 4, 2017

Protesters gathered in Manhattan ahead of President Donald Trump's first visit to New York City since he was sworn into office.Protests were held in various parts of the city -- including near his home at Trump Tower and the USS Intrepid, where he's attending an event.The protesters were threatening to snarl streets and produce images of a city rejecting its famous native son. And the demonstrations were in high gear even hours before Trump landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport."Thousands of people are ready to protest Donald Trump," said Steven Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, which co-organized one of the large-scale protests. "On the president's first trip back to New York City, the world will see us rise up and oppose him again."As the president's motorcade arrived at the battleship, the protesters booed the Commander in Chief.And as guests arrived for the Intrepid, the protesters yelled, "shame!"The Republican president received only 18 percent of the vote in the decidedly liberal city, but his allies say New Yorkers should still salute the historic nature of his visit.