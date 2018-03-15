POLITICS

Puerto Rico advocacy group demands help for Hurricane Maria survivors

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Six months after the devastating earthquake in Puerto Rico, families are still struggling as much of the island remains in ruin.

At a press conference held by "Vamos4PR," an advocacy group that deals with Puerto Rican issues, people told stories of their relatives living with blackouts and daily searches for clean water.

Families displaced to New York City also face issues, as their FEMA benefits are close to running out. Two mothers in Brooklyn hotels face losing their temporary shelter.

Several New York based Puerto Rican advocacy groups, including Vamos4PR, will march on Washington March 20 in order "to demand a more decisive and urgent action from the White House and Congress" according to organizers.

With hurricane season just months away, many believe that assistance is more urgent than ever.

