.@nj1015: My name, for the record, is Gurbir Grewal. I’m the 61st Attorney General of NJ. I’m a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio. — Gurbir S. Grewal (@GurbirGrewalNJ) July 26, 2018

This is not the first indignity I’ve faced and it probably won’t be the last. Sometimes, I endure it alone. Yesterday, all of New Jersey heard it. It’s time to end small-minded intolerance. It’s an issue I addressed at @APAICS conference this May: pic.twitter.com/XnxJp53cxv — Gurbir S. Grewal (@GurbirGrewalNJ) July 26, 2018

We are aware of the offensive comments made by Dennis and Judi during Wednesday's broadcast. We have taken immediate action and have taken them off the air until further notice. We are investigating the matter and will have further comment shortly.https://t.co/kudnFRAAVt — New Jersey 101.5 (@nj1015) July 26, 2018

Two New Jersey radio hosts were suspended for 10 days after repeatedly referring to the state's attorney general as "turban man" on air.New Jersey 101.5 hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state.During their midday show, Malloy said he couldn't remember Grewal's name and told Franco, "I'm just going to say the guy with the turban."They referred to him as "turban man" repeatedly in the segment.At one point, Malloy said, "Listen, if that offends you, then don't wear the turban, and I'll remember your name."Grewal is the country's first Sikh-American attorney general.The hosts released an apology Thursday for their "insensitive comments":New Jersey 101.5 announced that the station had suspended the pair for 10 days, and they will not return to the air until August 6.Grewal spoke out on Thursday morning, tweeting: ".@nj1015: My name, for the record, is Gurbir Grewal. I'm the 61st Attorney General of NJ. I'm a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio."Grewal followed that with another tweet, saying, "This is not the first indignity I've faced and it probably won't be the last. Sometimes, I endure it alone. Yesterday, all of New Jersey heard it. It's time to end small-minded intolerance. It's an issue I addressed at @APAICS conference this May."N.J. 101.5 tweeted, "We are aware of the offensive comments made by Dennis and Judi during Wednesday's broadcast. We have taken immediate action and have taken them off the air until further notice. We are investigating the matter and will have further comment shortly."The American Civil Liberties Union and Gov. Phil Murphy have denounced the hosts' statements, with the Democratic governor saying hate speech "does not belong on our airwaves."----------