POLITICS

Ras Baraka elected to second term as mayor of Newark

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Ras Baraka was elected to a second term as mayor of Newark Tuesday, defeating City Councilwoman Gayle Chaneyfield Jenkins.

Preliminary results from the Essex County Clerk's office Tuesday night showed Baraka captured just over 77 percent of the vote, out of about 28,000 votes cast.

A total of 18 New Jersey municipalities, including three of the state's major cities, held key races Tuesday.

In Newark, the two candidates squared off in debate during the election, giving their visions of what's next for the city, with growth, jobs, and crime reduction being key issues.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionnewark mayorNewarkEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Special prosecutor to probe allegations against Schneiderman
Cuomo: Schneiderman accusers 'should have their day in court'
Trump to withdraw US from Iran deal, reinstate sanctions
2 men imprisoned for rape have convictions overturned
More Politics
Top Stories
Special prosecutor to probe allegations against Schneiderman
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
Suspect in brutal Queens attack arrested in South Carolina
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Body found inside car identified as missing NJ woman
Suspect found in closet charged with murder of psychologist
Woman caring for grandson with cancer gets note about yard work
Mom, 2 children die after car hits alligator
Show More
Bodycam video shows harrowing rescue of man from burning car
FDNY determines cause of fire that killed firefighter on movie set
Boy mourns beloved horse after it's electrocuted in puddle
Trump to withdraw US from Iran deal, reinstate sanctions
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
More News