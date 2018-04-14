  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
U.S. & WORLD

Range of reactions pour in following US, allied airstrike on Syria

Reactions are pouring in after the U.S. and allies launched an airstrike on Syria.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A range of reactions is pouring in after the United States, France and Britain launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for an apparent chemical attack against civilians.

WATCH: Aftermath of Syrian airstrike
ABC News video shows the damage caused by airstrikes in Barzeh, outside of Damascus.



Several countries are denouncing the airstrikes, including the Russians, who are not mincing words in their reaction, saying that this is "a clear and present danger to world peace."

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the strikes were motivated by Americans wanting to justify its continued presence in the region.

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, on the other hand, called the strikes a "necessary and appropriate" response.

Syrians, meanwhile, gathered in landmark squares in the capital Damascus, flashing victory signs and waving Syrian flags in scenes of defiance.

American politicians have opposing reactions to the attack.

President Trump called it a "perfectly executed strike" and tweeted "Mission Accomplished!"



Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called it "decisive action" against the "regime's unconscionable brutality."



Sen. Bernie Sanders called it an "illegal and unauthorized," while Sen. Chuck Schumer said President Trump's administration needs to be "careful about not getting us into a greater and more involved war in Syria."
The Associated Press contributed to this story,

