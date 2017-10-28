POLITICS

Report: First charges filed in Mueller's Russia investigation

The first charges have reportedly been filed in the Russia probe.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON (WABC) --
The first indictments reportedly have now been issued by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the investigation into Russia's attempt to influence the presidential election.

CNN is reporting that the federal grand jury in Washington approved the charges but the indictments are still sealed under a federal judge's orders.

CNN quoted sources briefed on the matter that anyone charged will be taken into custody as soon as Monday.

Mueller, who worked as a prosecutor in Washington before becoming FBI director, was appointed special counsel in May by the Justice Department following the firing by Trump of FBI Director James Comey.

He has assembled a team of more than a dozen investigators, including current and former Justice Department prosecutors with experience in international bribery, organized crime and financial fraud.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
