U.S. & WORLD

Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him

EMBED </>More Videos

Kendis Gibson reporting (KTRK)

Bobby Caina Calvan
HELENA, Montana --
A reporter said the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat "body-slammed" him Wednesday, the day before the special election.

Greg Gianforte, a Republican, was in a private office giving an interview when Guardian newspaper reporter Ben Jacobs went into the office without permission, Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said.

Jacobs "aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions" before being asked to leave, Scanlon said in a statement.

Gianforte asked Jacobs to lower a phone that being used as an audio recorder, then tried to grab it, the campaign said. Scanlon said Jacobs then grabbed Gianforte's wrist and both apparently fell to the ground.

Jacobs tweeted that Gianforte broke his glasses and is heard telling the candidate in an audio recording that the newspaper posted. In the recording, Gianforte can be heard saying that he was "sick and tired of you guys" and to "get the hell out of here."

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating allegations of an assault involving the wealthy Bozeman businessman.

Jacobs, who was taken to a Bozeman hospital, could not be reached for comment by The Associated Press, and authorities did not provide any other details about the altercation.

The allegations come as Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist made their final appeal to voters ahead of Thursday's special election to fill the state's seat in the U.S. House. Ryan Zinke resigned to join Trump's Cabinet as secretary of the Interior Department.
Related Topics:
politicsviral videocontroversial videou.s. & worldassaultMontana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
More arrests in Manchester bomb but leaks feared
Raids, arrests as on-edge UK seeks 'network' of attackers
Boy, 7, killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Trump condemns 'evil losers' who carried out Manchester attack
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Up Close: Special counsel named for Russia probe
Trump receives lavish Saudi welcome
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
More arrests in Manchester bomb but leaks feared
Trump arrives in Brussels for European Union meetings
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse in Huntington
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Show More
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
Police in Newburgh arrest 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect
Tourist in coma, fighting for her life after Times Square crash
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
Boy, 7, killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
More News
Top Video
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse in Huntington
Take flight with daredevil pilot David Windmiller
Super spelling sisters in NJ, one going to national bee
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video