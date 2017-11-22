Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) is apologizing after this photo (cropped for the purpose of this story) was made public.

Texas Congressman Joe Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.Barton released a statement Wednesday to the Texas Tribune acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women."The 68 year-old Republican from Ennis says each relationship was consensual and has since ended. He says, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."Barton announced his re-election bid this month. The photo appeared on an anonymous Twitter account.Here's a look at a cropped version of the photo:His spokeswoman told The Dallas Morning News that Barton has no plans to step down.Barton joined the U.S. House in 1985. He's the longest-serving member of Congress from Texas.