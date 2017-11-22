NUDE PHOTOS

Congressman Joe Barton (R-Texas) apologizes for nude photo

(Left: Social media image | Right: AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)

DALLAS, Texas --
Texas Congressman Joe Barton is apologizing after a nude photo of him circulated on social media.

Barton released a statement Wednesday to the Texas Tribune acknowledging that while separated from his second wife, prior to their divorce, he had sexual relationships "with other mature adult women."

The 68 year-old Republican from Ennis says each relationship was consensual and has since ended. He says, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

Barton announced his re-election bid this month. The photo appeared on an anonymous Twitter account.

Here's a look at a cropped version of the photo:

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) is apologizing after this photo (cropped for the purpose of this story) was made public.



His spokeswoman told The Dallas Morning News that Barton has no plans to step down.

Barton joined the U.S. House in 1985. He's the longest-serving member of Congress from Texas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnude photospolitical scandalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NUDE PHOTOS
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Top Marine: Nude photo probe must be done carefully
One of the victims in Marine nude photo scandal speaks out
Playboy bringing back nude photos: 'Naked is normal'
More nude photos
POLITICS
Immigrant family makes Thanksgiving plea to ICE officials
Dramatic video shows North Korean defector's escape
Trump speaks up for Moore, warns against 'liberal' rival
Trump calls father of freed UCLA player an 'ungrateful fool'
More Politics
Top Stories
4 students burned during science experiment
Prosecutors: Man ejaculated into co-worker's water bottles
$35k payback after homeless man uses last $20 to help stranger
What you need to know: Thanksgiving parade balloon event
FDNY firefighter makes remarkable comeback
NJ woman posts autopsy photos on social media
Immigrant family makes Thanksgiving plea to ICE officials
Man to launch a rocket to prove Earth is flat
Show More
Suffolk warns would-be thieves, drunk drivers over holiday
VIDEO: K9 does push-ups alongside officers
Trump calls father of freed UCLA player an 'ungrateful fool'
Former USA gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex charges
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos