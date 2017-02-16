  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: President Trump announces new Labor Secretary nominee
IMMIGRATION

Restaurants, stores, businesses in NYC area shut down for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

(Photo/Make the Road New York)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Many businesses across the New York City area shut their doors Thursday to take part in a nationwide protest against President Trump's immigration policies.

The day-long protest is called "A Day Without Immigrants." Organizers urged immigrants across the U.S. to miss work, skip class and not shop to show the country just how important they are to America's economy.

In Manhattan, some high-profile restaurants are taking part in the event - including Eataly:

And DOUGH, which has stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn:

Not just restaurants are taking part - even art stores joined in:

On Staten Island, rows of businesses closed down:

We're seeing reports of dozens of more stores and restaurants closed in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Have a photo you want to share with us? Post it on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #abc7NY.
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationprotestrestaurantsNew York CityFlatiron
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IMMIGRATION
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
NYC warns of fake ICE agents scamming undocumented immigrants
Times Square art celebrates immigrants & diversity
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
More immigration
POLITICS
Judge: Bridgegate case complaint against Christie can proceed
Trump warns 'low-life leakers' they will be caught
Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary
Trump urges Israeli PM to 'hold off' on settlements
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: State trooper dragged during traffic stop
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Long Island woman comes home, finds man rifling through her things
Girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
43-year-old man found zip-tied, dead in jewelry store bathroom
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Show More
Police: Man with machete tries to rob Dunkin Donuts, Carvel on Long Island
Judge: Bridgegate case complaint against Christie can proceed
Queens jewelry store burglarized through hole in wall
Residents complain about rats in building owned by 1 of NYC's 'Worst Landlords'
Trump warns 'low-life leakers' they will be caught
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos