We apologize for any delay tomorrow. We are an immigrant company & support any employees participating in the strike #DayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/9lcVX21Qsr — Eataly NYC Flatiron (@EatalyFlatiron) February 16, 2017

We will be closed Thursday February 16th in our Stores Manhattan & Brooklyn in support of our staff. We will reopen on Friday February 17th — DOUGH (@doughbrooklyn) February 16, 2017

In Staten Island, site of recent #ICERaids, many immigrant-owned stores have shut to join #DayWithoutImmigrants. pic.twitter.com/dbkbeCo7R1 — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) February 16, 2017

Many businesses across the New York City area shut their doors Thursday to take part in a nationwide protest against President Trump's immigration policies.The day-long protest is called "A Day Without Immigrants." Organizers urged immigrants across the U.S. to miss work, skip class and not shop to show the country just how important they are to America's economy.In Manhattan, some high-profile restaurants are taking part in the event - including Eataly:And DOUGH, which has stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn:Not just restaurants are taking part - even art stores joined in:On Staten Island, rows of businesses closed down:We're seeing reports of dozens of more stores and restaurants closed in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Have a photo you want to share with us? Post it on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #abc7NY.