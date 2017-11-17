PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's disease

Rev. Jesse Jackson

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, 76, has announced he is battling Parkinson's disease, the illness that took his father's life.

Jackson said over the last three years, he found it increasingly difficult to perform routine tasks, and getting around became more of a challenge.

"For a while, I resisted interrupting my work to visit a doctor," Jackson said in a news release. "But as my daily physical struggles intensified I could no longer ignore the symptoms, so I acquiesced."

Jackson said after a battery of tests, his physicians identified the issue as Parkinson's.

"Recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful, and I have been slow to grasp the gravity of it," he said. "For me, a Parkinson's diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease's progression."

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY and Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicshealthparkinson's diseaserev. jesse jacksonu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PARKINSON'S DISEASE
Parkinson's Unity Walk on April 22nd in Central Park
Nike raffling self-lacing 'Back to the Future' sneakers
Paralyzed vet, retired CA officer needs help getting special van
'He totally transformed the image of Parkinson's'
More parkinson's disease
POLITICS
Al Franken feels the heat as President Trump weighs in
House passes GOP tax plan, but problems remain in Senate
Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption case
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
More Politics
Top Stories
Dunkin' Donuts worker killed in drive-thru crash
Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' dead at 87
Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up
Kiwi the dog found after bizarre dog walker crash
Woman rescued after falling into home septic tank
Arrests in the fatal shootings of 2 young mothers
Rutgers swimming coach fired amid emotional abuse claims
20 hurt in massive inferno at senior living community
Show More
Al Franken feels the heat as President Trump weighs in
Jennifer Lopez working on distributing $30M to Puerto Rico
Policy allows athletes to notify school of gender change
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Police: Shirtless man repeatedly vandalized church statue
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Revelers hit the street for New York City Halloween Parade
More Photos