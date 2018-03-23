U.S. & WORLD

Roseanne gets call from President Trump over premiere ratings

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump reached out to Roseanne Barr to congratulate her after her ABC sitcom reboot drew 18.4 million viewers.

Speaking by telephone Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Barr said the call was "pretty exciting." She described the exchange as a "friendly conversation about working in television and ratings."

Barr, who said she has known Trump for years, is a political supporter of the president's. Her revamped sitcom tackles current politics, with Roseanne embracing Trump, and clashing with her sister, a staunch opponent.

Saying she wanted to keep the show "current," Barr said on ABC that "the idea that people can agree to disagree is kind of missing."

The White House confirmed the call, which was first reported by The New York Times. They did not say if Trump had watched the show. But the former reality star is keenly interested in ratings.

Barr said Trump was happy for her.

"I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years," she said.

"Roseanne" returned on Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run. The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC's original "Roseanne."
EMBED More News Videos

A special look behind the scenes of the revival of Roseanne - 20 years later!


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldroseannePresident Donald Trumpentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Girl buys 1st lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
Former Disney Channel star joins Trump White House
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
Gov. Cuomo gets reporter out of jail in Albany
Trump fires Shulkin from Veterans Affairs, taps his doctor
Rival Korean leaders to meet in historic summit
More Politics
Top Stories
Legendary Mets player Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt
Girl buys 1st lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx
Man using cane knocked down, robbed in Kips Bay
PATH service resumes with delays after smoke condition
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
Prisoner being deported escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Show More
Teen who went viral during Ferguson protests reported missing after family killed
2 police officers suspended after alleged pizza store gripe
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
Gov. Cuomo gets reporter out of jail in Albany
Mets, rookie manager set to open vs Cardinals
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos