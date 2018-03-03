ROY MOORE

Roy Moore asks supporters for money to pay legal fees

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore is asking his supporters for $250,000 to help fund his legal expenses.

By Eyewitness News
ALABAMA (WABC) --
Former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore is asking his supporters for $250,000 to help fund his legal expenses.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the Republican said his resources have been depleted, and he is struggling to make ends meet.


"The liberal media, in association with some who want to destroy our Country do not want my influence in the 2018 elections and are doing everything they can to stop me," he wrote.

These lawsuits come as several women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

One of those women said she was 14 years old when Moore touched her.

Moore denied the allegations.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsroy mooredonationsAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROY MOORE
Roy Moore accuser's home burns, arson suspected
Who is Doug Jones?
What to know about Roy Moore, Doug Jones race
President Trump records robocall on behalf of Roy Moore
More roy moore
POLITICS
Jury deliberates in trial of ex-Cuomo aide Percoco
Trump orders big tariffs on steel, aluminum; markets roiled
Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons
President Trump's gun control policies clash with NRA, GOP
More Politics
Top Stories
Officials: Man shoots himself to death near White House
Police: Woman arrested after dumping popcorn on 2-year-old
Nor'easter pulverizes Tri-state, leaving extensive damage
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Manhattan
LIRR train slams into car, killing driver
PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter
CMU student in custody after allegedly killing parents
Nor'easter leaves drivers from NY, NJ stranded in PA
Show More
Amtrak begins restoring service following nor'easter
11-year-old killed by falling tree during nor'easter
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
WATCH: Police: 3 men steal snow plow in Queens
Scaffolding collapses in Manhattan
More News
Top Video
11-year-old killed by falling tree during nor'easter
Overturned truck on Verrazano-Narrows Bridge
Step into an Orchid wonderland right in New York City!
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
More Video