U.S. & WORLD

Russia reportedly luring voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Various Russian election authorities are reportedly raffling off phones, watches and even cars in an effort to increase voter turnout in the country's election. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Danny Clemens
While countries around the world are battling low election turnouts and voter apathy, some Russian election commissions are reportedly luring voters to the polls by offering free iPhones, watches and even cars.

Regional election commissions have been instructed to craft a "holiday-like atmosphere" around Sunday's presidential election, according to various local media reports.

As part of a $13 million public relations campaign, one agency is sponsoring a post-voting selfie contest aimed specifically at young voters, according to the Moscow Times, an English-language newspaper in the capital. The paper said similar giveaways were piloted during local elections last September.

First-time voters were promised concert tickets at some other polling stations in Moscow, according to the Associated Press, and cities in Siberia are giving away Apple Watches, cars and GoPro cameras as part of similar publicity campaigns, Radio Free Europe reported.

Incumbent Vladimir Putin is widely expected to win a fourth term, his last under current constitutional term limits. Putin urged voters to "use your power to choose the future of our great country" during a televised address before the election.

One local mayor told the AP that local and state employees have been pressured to make sure voter turnout is above 60 percent. For comparison, 55.7 percent of the U.S. voting-age population participated in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center. Several European nations saw voter turnout percentages in the sixties and seventies in recent national elections.

Russian media have cited Kremlin sources hoping that the increased turnout among the country's 111 million registered voters would improve the legitimacy of the election in the eyes of the international community.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldrussiaiphoneelectronicselection 2018
U.S. & WORLD
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
Trump: Russia probe should have never started
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
AP: Kushner Cos. filed false NYC housing paperwork
Trump lashes out at Mueller, McCabe, Comey in latest tweets
Trump: Russia probe should have never started
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother killed, daughter injured after car cut off in the Bronx
Police: Baby in stroller found abandoned on subway platform
Missing 16-year-old girl found in Mexico, suspect arrested
AccuWeather: Snowy start to Spring?
1 dead, 3 injured in apartment fire in the East Village
Funeral on Long Island for murdered SUNY student
Police searching for suspect in road rage murder in New Jersey
'Dog-in' protest at LaGuardia following death of dog on United flight
Show More
Victim's grieving uncle blasts 'incompetence' after bridge collapse
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
4 servicemen from New York ID'd in Iraq helicopter crash
New hit-and-run alert system launched in NYC
AP: Kushner Cos. filed false NYC housing paperwork
More News
Top Video
Mother killed, daughter injured after car cut off in the Bronx
Pot for pets? NY bill pushes to legalize marijuana for animals
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
More Video