The United States is unleashing a string of sanctions and other punitive measures against Russia, including shutting down a Russian recreational compound in Upper Brookville, amid allegations that Russia engaged in cyber-meddling in the U.S. presidential campaign.There are two Russian-owned compounds on the North Shore of Long Island. On Friday morning, movers appeared to be packing at the building in Upper Brookville on Mill River Road. Known locally as the Norwich House, it was expected to be closed by the U.S. government at noon.A neighbor, who didn't want to be named, said federal vehicles arrived Friday morning and parked on the side of the road. "It is somewhat known that there is a Russian compound there," he said.At the other North Shore Russian compound, the Killenworth Estate in Glen Cove, three SUVs with diplomatic plates left around 8 a.m. Friday. Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello was at the property and said it is not closing. It is unclear what will happen with the property."I've been told specifically from my (police) chief that the Glen Cove facility is not the one that is being shut down. These things are subject to change, but as per this morning, it's not the Glen Cove facility," he said.Spinello said he had never been inside the building, but that for years, the caretakers of the facility lived there. "The people there use our beaches, our parks. They are very quiet people," he said. "They fly under the radar, but as far as the actual activity that goes on inside there, I can't speak to that."The U.S. also is demanding that a similar Russian compound in Maryland be shut down."The sanctions today were aggressive and they were bold. And they're designed to send a message to Russia, this type of behavior is unacceptable," said Eric Schultz, White House deputy press secretary, on Thursday.The Obama administration reported that two Russian groups hacked Democratic officials and the DNC, saying hackers mimicked email systems, tricking victims into handing over their credentials, and then stealing tens of thousands of internal emails.Obama also has taken executive action to expel 35 Russian intelligence operatives, giving them and their families just 72 hours to get out of the U.S."All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," said Obama, who was vacationing in Hawaii. He added, "Such activities have consequences."He said the response wasn't over and the U.S. could take further, covert action - a thinly veiled reference to a counterstrike in cyberspace the U.S. has been considering. It also is slapping sanctions on Moscow's two leading intelligence agencies, four officials, and two cybercriminals wanted by the FBI.In a statement Friday on the Kremlin's web site, Putin referred to the sanctions as a "provocation aimed to further undermine Russian-American relations." But he also said that Moscow would not be ousting American diplomats."The Russian diplomats returning home will spend the New Year Holidays with their relatives and dear ones," Putin said. "At home. We will not create problems for U.S. diplomats. We will not expel anybody."Putin's statement came hours after Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested a tit-for-tat expulsion in televised remarks. He said early Friday that Russia's foreign ministry and other agencies had suggested that Putin order expulsion of 31 employees of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and four diplomats from the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg. Another suggestion is to bar American diplomats from using their summer retreat on the outskirts of Moscow and a warehouse south of Moscow.But in the web site remarks, Putin said, Russia would not prevent the families and children (of diplomats) from using the customary rest and leisure facilities and sites during the New Year holidays. "Moreover, I am inviting all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas parties in the Kremlin," he said.