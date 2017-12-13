POLITICS

Sen. Schumer's office says he is target of false sexual harassment claim

Schumer's office says someone tried to file a false sexual harassment claim.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Senator Charles Schumer of New York says he is the target of false claims of sexual harassment.

Schumer's office has filed a report with Capitol Police after saying someone tried to forge a claim against him using phony court documents.

ABC News obtained that document and says it resembles a legal complaint filed by a Schumer staffer, detailing allegations of sexual harassment.

That former staffer says she never experienced any misconduct while working on Schumer's staff and never filed a complaint with Capitol Hill's Office of Compliance.

"The claims in this document are completely false, my signature is forged, and even basic facts about me are wrong," the former staffer listed as the plaintiff in the document told ABC News in a statement.

ABC News found no record of a federal court filing under the woman's name in U.S. District Court for D.C.

"I have contacted law enforcement to determine who is responsible. I parted with Senator Schumer's office on good terms and have nothing but the fondest memories of my time there," she said.

