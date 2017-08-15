PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Security around Trump Tower remains tight during President Trump's NYC visit

EMBED </>More Videos

Dray Clark reports from Trump Tower, where security remains tight during President Trump's visit.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Security remains tight around Trump Tower Tuesday, as President Donald Trump continues his visit to his home in Midtown Manhattan.

Large dump trucks filled with sand surround the Fifth Avenue high-rise building as a security precaution. Layers of metal police barricades are also around the main entrance.

Here's a look at the perimeter:

The president arrived late Monday night amid a large crowd of people who were determined to share their message with him -- both in support of and against him. They carried signs that said "impeach" and "stop the hate, stop the lies." Supporters say "God bless President Trump."

Three people were arrested on charges including reckless endangerment and resisting arrest during the protests Monday night.

One of the most noticeable parts of the protest was a an inflatable, rat-like caricature of Trump that stood by The Plaza hotel.



Demonstrators tarted out at Columbus Circle, marching through Times Square and to Trump Tower. A few hours later, several different groups converged on President Trump's home. There, they stood in pens that police erected across the street from Trump Tower and lined nearby blocks of Fifth Avenue hours before his expected arrival.
RELATED: List of street closures during President Trump's stay in NYC

Some carried signs with such messages as "no hate" or "impeach" as chants of "black lives matter" and "love, not hate - that's what makes America great" rose above traffic noise.

Nearby, an inflatable, rat-like caricature of Trump stood by The Plaza hotel.

While there were hundreds of people protesting President Trump's visit, about two dozen fans gathered near the Plaza hotel and chanted, "God bless President Trump." They also carried American flags and signs with such sentiments as "now is not the time for divisiveness."

"We are here to show President Trump ... that he has a lot of fans here, even in liberal New York City, even in Manhattan," said Ariel Kohane, a 46-year-old member of a group called Jews for Trump.

He said he supported the president because of his views on national security, immigration and fighting radical Islamists and crime, among other issues. The anti-Trump protesters, to him, are "left-wing, liberal Communist snowflakes."

The president has been under fire, even taking heat from within his own party for failing to call out the white supremacists in Charlottesville.
The White House tried to clean up some of that fallout, but the president himself remained silent until Monday, when he condemned the KKK and neo-Nazis as "thugs."

This is President Donald Trump's first visit to Trump Tower since his inauguration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicstrump towerPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpNew York CityMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Thousands of protesters gather as President Trump returns to NYC
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Scaramucci breaks silence after White House exit
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Thousands of protesters gather as President Trump returns to NYC
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Critics throw shade at Cuomo's plan to light NYC bridges
More Politics
Top Stories
4 officers among 12 overcome by CO in NJ home
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
'Out for blood': Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Show More
5-year-old boy slashed inside mosque: 'I didn't cry'
Woman killed in hit and run, 3rd family member to die in crash
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Brooklyn soldier among 2 killed in artillery 'mishap' in Iraq
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
More News
Top Video
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Eyewitness News Update
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
Mom previously accused Virginia driver of beating her; Bail denied
More Video