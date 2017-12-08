POLITICS

Connecticut Sen. Blumenthal speaks out against concealed carry legislation

Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) --
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal now urging lawmakers across the country to fight concealed carry legislation, approved by the house.

The Connecticut Democrat held a news conference Friday with law officials from across the state and family members of the victims of gun violence.

Blumenthal is fighting a bill passed in the House that would make it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.

"Anybody with a permit from another state with much less stringent requirements could come into Connecticut, walk into the convention center, or Rensselaer Stadium with a concealed gun, using another state's permit, possibly with a domestic violence conviction or mental health issues," Sen. Blumenthal said.

Requirements for a concealed carry permit in Connecticut include a safety course, background check and approval by a local police chief.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun lawsgunsConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Unrest in Israel: Eyewitness News covers protests in Jerusalem
Angry worshippers lash out against Trump across Muslim world
Ex-aide: Rep. Trent Franks offered $5M to carry his child
House OKs bill allowing concealed carry across state lines
More Politics
Top Stories
Freight train derails, impacts some NJT service
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for some
New York area preps for winter snow blast
Anchor responds on air to viewer who called her N word
Cold case murder suspect charged after extradition to New York
Missing pregnant mom found safe wandering in Manhattan
People protesting Pornhub pop-up shop in SoHo
Protesters gather in Times Square over Jerusalem capital controversy
Show More
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Police: New Mexico school shooter caught attention of FBI over a year ago
Father of four missing since trying to sell his car
$3 million paid to 2 women hurt in sidewalk fence collapse
$7,200 worth of Jordan Retro 11 shoes stolen from Niketown
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos