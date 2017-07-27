POLITICS

Senator John McCain recovering after surgery in Phoenix

In this July 27, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
U.S. Sen. John McCain's office says he's had intestinal surgery needed to stem an infection and is in stable condition at a Phoenix hospital.

The longtime Republican senator has been undergoing physical therapy related to brain cancer treatment at his family home near Sedona, Arizona, since December. He previously said he was planning to return to Washington in January but has remained at home.

The senator's office announced Monday that he had surgery the previous day at the Mayo Clinic.

Staff members for the 2008 GOP presidential candidate say the surgery was related to diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected.

McCain has had frequent visits from family, friends and Senate colleagues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainhospitalsurgeryPhoenixArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Cohen's mystery 3rd client revealed to be Sean Hannity
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen?
US could hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Assad
More Politics
Top Stories
Teenage mom charged in connection with death of newborn in NJ
Judge denies restraining order over materials seized in Cohen raid
Cohen's mystery 3rd client revealed to be Sean Hannity
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
Show More
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
Trump Tower fire ruled accidental by FDNY investigators
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt after South Carolina prison fight
More News