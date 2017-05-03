Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian and Donald Trump backer Joe Piscopo says he will not be launching an independent campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.Piscopo announced the decision on Wednesday during his radio show. He says he doesn't want to be a divider.Piscopo gained fame as a member of the "SNL" cast in the early 1980s, impersonating fellow New Jersey native Frank Sinatra. He also appeared in films, hosts a political talk radio show in New York and is a spokesman for the Boys and Girls Club.Not since the 19th century has New Jersey elected anyone other than a top-party candidate. Most recently, former environmental official Chris Daggett finished with about 6 percent of the vote in 2009.