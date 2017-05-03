POLITICS

Joe Piscopo won't run for New Jersey governor

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, comedian Joe Piscopo. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TRENTON, New Jersey --
Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian and Donald Trump backer Joe Piscopo says he will not be launching an independent campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Piscopo announced the decision on Wednesday during his radio show. He says he doesn't want to be a divider.

Piscopo gained fame as a member of the "SNL" cast in the early 1980s, impersonating fellow New Jersey native Frank Sinatra. He also appeared in films, hosts a political talk radio show in New York and is a spokesman for the Boys and Girls Club.

Not since the 19th century has New Jersey elected anyone other than a top-party candidate. Most recently, former environmental official Chris Daggett finished with about 6 percent of the vote in 2009.
Related Topics:
politicsGovernor Chris ChristieNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote
Battling bedbugs: City Council bill would create online map
Clinton blames herself, misogyny, FBI, Russia for 2016 loss
Trump, Putin agree to increased diplomacy on Syria
More Politics
Top Stories
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
Ronald McDonald statue stolen, $500 reward offered
2 arrested in Long Island break-in, police-car crash
Man charged with bias crime to victim: 'We are white power'
Six arrested in Operation 'Uber Connect' drug bust
Man accused of setting fire to religious books on bus in Williamsburg
VIDEO: Fiery plane crash near Seattle
Show More
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack; manhunt underway
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
3-year-old girl found unresponsive in Bronx home
Video shows wild brawl between two men on flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos