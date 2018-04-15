POLITICS

Former first lady Barbara Bush in "failing health", won't seek additional medical treatment, spokesman says

Former first lady Barbara Bush stands outside a polling location in South Carolina, on Feb. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

NEW YORK --
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment, a Bush family spokesman said Sunday.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a news release.

McGrath did not elaborate as to the nature of Bush's health problems. She has been treated for decades for Graves' disease, which is a thyroid condition.

"It will not surprise those who know her thatBarbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself - thanks to her abiding faith - but for others," McGrath said. "She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Bush is one of only two first ladies who was also the mother of a president. The other was Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams.

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945. They had six children and have been married longer than any presidential couple in American history.

Eight years after she and her husband left the White House, Mrs. Bush stood with her husband as their son George W. was sworn in as president.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bush
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ky. governor claims teacher protests caused child sex assault
Trump rages against Comey ahead of book, ABC News interview
Trump defends use of 'mission accomplished' after Syria strike
U.S., allies strike Syria over chemical weapons
More Politics
Top Stories
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Philly arrests goes viral
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Trump rages against Comey ahead of book, ABC News interview
AccuWeather Alert: Temps drop, heavy rain on the way
Investigation into death of alleged shoplifter after altercation
Search on for man who opened fire inside Brooklyn bar
Trump defends use of 'mission accomplished' after Syria strike
Police hunt for suspect who attacked, robbed 73-year-old man in Brooklyn
Show More
Procrastinating on your taxes? There's still time after April 15
Gay rights lawyer sets himself on fire in Prospect Park in protest
Police: Man charged with DWI after fleeing scene of LI crash
Bon Jovi inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter 'not going' to Yankees series in Bronx
More News